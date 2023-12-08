JR NTR HOSTS A LUNCHEON FOR NETFLIX CEO TED SARANDOS SEE PICS

Hyderabad: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was treated to a lavish luncheon by South superstar Jr NTR at his residence in Hyderabad on December 8. The meeting of these two powerhouses created a buzz in the entertainment world. On Friday, Jr NTR took to his social media handle and posted a series of photos with the CEO, alongside his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, elder brother Kalyan Ram, Devara director Koratala Siva, and Netflix officials, who were all present at the luncheon.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jr NTR expressed his pleasure in hosting Ted and his team for lunch. He mentioned how they enjoyed conversing and spending the afternoon together, discussing their shared passion for movies and food. The actor wrote, "It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food."

Upon Ted's arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday, the first celebrity to greet him was Ram Charan. Not only did Ram welcome him at the airport, but the team also went to Ram's residence to catch up and have a chat. Chiranjeevi, along with Ram's cousins Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav Tej, also had the opportunity to meet Ted and took selfies with him before he had to leave.

Ted Sarandos is currently on a short visit to India, where he is engaging with various Indian movie stars to discuss the future plans of the OTT giant and the Indian entertainment industry in general. Indian films have achieved significant success on OTT platforms in recent years, with films like Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR becoming the most-watched Indian film on Netflix last year. As a result, Netflix's CEO is likely interested in collaborating with these notable Indian actors.