Hyderabad: On New Year's Day, Jr. NTR delighted his fans by unveiling the latest poster from his upcoming film, Devara. The renowned RRR star also provided an update on the release of the first glimpse of Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, this highly anticipated movie is structured as a two-part project. Set against the coastal backdrop, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Jr. NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Devara is scheduled to hit the screens in two installments, with the initial part slated for release on April 5, 2024.

Taking to social media, Jr. NTR, shared a captivating poster of himself from Devara and extended New Year wishes to his admirers. He also thrilled fans by announcing the release of the first glimpse on January 8. "అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th," wrote Jr. NTR on X, formerly Twitter.

Initially conceived as a standalone film when it commenced filming last April, the makers announced in October 2023 that Devara would be presented as a duology. Discussing the decision to venture into two parts, Koratala Siva explained that the film's expansive canvas, set against the forgotten lands of coastal India, demanded a broader storytelling approach. As filming progressed, the magnitude of the narrative expanded significantly.

Siva emphasized the significance of every character in the film, stating that each required thorough exploration and establishment, an endeavor deemed impossible within a single installment. Consequently, the decision was made to unfold this grand narrative across two parts, maintaining the essence of the story while amplifying its scale.