Hyderabad: Jr NTR's much-anticipated film NTR 31 will begin production in April 2024, as per the makers of the film. Under the banner of NTR Arts and in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Naveen Yerneni will jointly finance NTR 31. The movie's soundtrack is expected to be composed by Ravi Basrur.