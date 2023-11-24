JORAM TRAILER MANOJ BAJPAYEE SHINES IN GRIPPING SURVIVAL DRAMA

Hyderabad: Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is geared up for yet another riveting performance in the forthcoming film Joarm, as indicated by the recently released trailer. The movie, helmed and scripted by Devashish Makhija, delves into the gripping tale of Dasru, essayed by Bajpayee, who set out to protect both himself and his three-month-old daughter while evading the authorities.

A minute-and-a-half-long Joram trailer showcases Dasru carrying his daughter, navigating through the changed landscape of his village. Subsequently, he finds himself on the run from law enforcement, risking their lives in the process. Zeeshan Ayyub portrays the role of police officer Ratnakar, relentless in his pursuit of Bajpayee's character, willing to go to extreme lengths to capture him.

The narrative appears to revolve around Dasru, a former Maoist seeking a fresh start, determined to secure a better future for his daughter by evading his haunting past. The poignant trailer culminates with a touching scene, wherein Manoj is seen pacifying his daughter against the backdrop of a plaque commemorating the Pathalgadi movement, advocating for the rights of the Adivasi community concerning land and forests.

Set in Jharkhand, the film tackles themes of social disparity, injustices faced by tribal groups, and environmental degradation. It intricately explores human resilience and the relentless pursuit of life against overwhelming odds.

Manoj and Zeeshan aside, the film also stars Smita Tambe in pivotal role. The film, which is a collaborative effort between Zee Studios and Makhija Film, will hit the big screens worldwide on December 8.