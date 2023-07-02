Mumbai: Actor John Abraham's upcoming film The Diplomat will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday. The film headlined by John will be facing tough competition at the box office as Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi Project K will arrive in theaters a day later.

Come January, the box office will witness a release clash between John fronted The Diplomat and Prabhas' pan-India film Project K. Both the films will fight it out at the ticket window to lure the audience with only a day's gap between release dates. Helmed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, The Diplomat is an action thriller featuring Abraham in the role of a high-ranking government official. The Diplomat has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led Force, Batla House, and Rocky Handsome as well D-Day and Pink.

The Diplomat is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Abraham's JA Entertainment, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. Abraham most recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan. He will be next seen in the action thriller Tehran.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Deepika's Project K is National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin's ambitious project. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role while makers amped up star power by bringing in Kamla Haasan to essay a gray character. Bankrolled by Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores.