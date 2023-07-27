Hyderabad: Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, received criticism from some viewers for a scene that was modelled after Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration camp. Since Bawaal trivialises the "suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust," a Jewish NGO has issued an open letter to Prime Video requesting that it remove the film.

The film Bawaal was requested to be taken down by Prime Video by the Simon Wiesenthal Centre (SWC), a human rights organisation devoted to the memory of those who died in the Nazi Holocaust. This was because of the movie's "outlandish abuse of the Nazi Holocaust as a plot device."

The statement read, "The film's storyline, which is set in contemporary times, culminates to sequences in which the protagonists enter a gas chamber in Auschwitz. In the movie, Hitler is used as a metaphor for human greed. In one of the scenes, the male lead tells his wife, "We're all a little like Hitler, aren't we?"

In an open letter, Rabbi Abraham Cooper of SWC attacked the movie and its director, Nitesh Tiwari, claiming that "Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the best illustration of how evil humans are capable of being. Nitesh trivialises and demeans the memory of millions of people who suffered at the hands of Hitler's homicidal regime.

He continued, "If the filmmaker's purpose was to get PR for their movie by purportedly filming a fantasy segment at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. The film trivialises the murder of millions of people during the Holocaust with dialogues like "Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz," which alludes to the notorious concentration camp in Nazi Germany where numerous Jews were murdered.

By promptly eliminating this trivialization of the suffering and methodical slaughter of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust, Amazon Prime (Prime Video) should stop making money off of Bawaal. Earlier, social media users expressed their opinions about the movie shortly after it was released last week, drawing an absurd and offensive comparison between World War II and the romance between the leads.

