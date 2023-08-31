Hyderabad: The Jawan trailer, including plenty of action and powerful dialogue, was eventually released by the makers on Thursday. Starting off the two-minute and 45-second trailer, Shah Rukh Khan begins with a story of a king in his husky voice. The flawlessly edited trailer then depicts his hands covered in blood and his body totally bandaged. The next scene features a hijacking, followed by gunfire, car chases, and fast-paced action loaded with some heavy dialogue.

However, one dialogue, in particular, has garnered a lot of attention online due to a meta reference to the Aryan Khan detention case. In the trailer, Shah Rukh can be heard saying, "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar" (Deal with the father before you touch the son). The internet immediately compared this to Shah Rukh's real life instance, where his son Aryan Khan was detained for narcotics use in 2021. Since it was a non-bailable offence, the investigation went on for weeks before he was granted bail. Later, Aryan received a clean chit after Sameer Wankhede, the case's investigating officer, was charged with soliciting bribes from Shah Rukh. The dialogue has only evoked reactions from SRK's fans, who feel the action sequence that follows is a subtle jibe at certain people behind framing his son.

Sharing the snip, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote: "'Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer. Also the screen says 'Produced by Gauri Khan' when you hear this dialogue :)"

Another one tweeted: "“Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar” This dialogue is personal. If You know, You Know… #JawanTrailer." Another one on the same line wrote: ""Produced by Gauri Khan" "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar" #Jawan ⛏️ #JawanTrailer's meta reference is it's major highlight 🔥🔥"

In another tweet, a fan wrote: "'BETE KO HAATH LAGANE SE PHLE, BAAP SE BAAT KAR, Yes your ears are working fine, This dialogue is inspired From real event. Masssssssiest Moment SRK SE PANGA NHI LENE KA #JawanTrailer"

The Atlee directorial starring SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, is sure to leave the audience gripping their seats and breaking out in loud applause. The film is all set for release on September 7.

