Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced the date of his upcoming movie Jawan's trailer and revealed that it will be launched at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Jawan is all set to be released in theatres on September 7. The actor took to his X handle (previously known as Twitter) and announced the release date of the much-awaited Jawan trailer.

The super star wrote," Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!".

One of the fans tweeted to Shah Rukh, “Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film? #AskSRK.” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan”

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan. The actor replied, “Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results.”

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film, which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Karan Johar's 'Trailer of the century' post adds fuel to antioption around SRK's Jawan