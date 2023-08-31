JAWAN TRAILER OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER HAS ALL INGREDIENTS FROM ACTION COMEDY TO ROMANCE

Hyderabad: The Jawan trailer has been finally unveiled. Days before its release in theatres, the makers of the highly anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan dropped the trailer on Instagram. The action drama movie, which is Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's debut collaboration, has all that is required for a Bollywood masala movie.

Shah Rukh's second release of the year follows the box office sensation Pathaan, which was released in January, and is helmed by director Atlee Kumar.

Of justice and a Jawan, SRK stated when sharing the trailer on social media. about women and their retaliation. a boy and his mum. Of course, a tonne of fun as well! Prepared Ahh. Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu globally on September 7, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover introduces the trailer. He tells the tale of a man, whom he refers to as a "king," who is enraged after losing all of his wars one after the other. Then we learn that a young man in rage is "hijacking Mumbai." It is none other than jawan Shah Rukh Khan who is in question.

What is his goal? He quips that he "wants Alia Bhatt" but that he will make do with his master plan in the interim (more on that later). Nayanthara is the only thing preventing this Jawan from achieving his objective.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier who leads a group of six ladies as they carry out various heists across the nation. They commandeer a metro, and Nayanthara's policeman is assigned to investigate. However, based on a few instances where they interact romantically, it appears that Shah Rukh and Nayanthara were once married.

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Girija Oak. Deepika Padukone has a brief cameo appearance in Jawan, which is directed by Atlee and made by Red Chillies Entertainment, a Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan production. On September 7, 2023, Jawan will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The Shah Rukh Khan movie is expected to have a blockbuster opening thanks to advance bookings made around the globe.