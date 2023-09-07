Hyderabad: Jawan, the much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film, has finally hit theatres today, September 7. The film, directed by Atlee, stars SRK in the lead. Fans gathered to venues early in the morning to catch a glimpse of SRK on the big screen. Many celebrated the release of Jawan by bursting fireworks and dancing outside film theatres.

Jawan premiered to packed houses at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The film lasts 2 hours and 49 minutes and has audiences going gaga over the songs in particular. As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened in theatres, fans around the country celebrated in a myriad ways. A number of videos of fans from across the country grooving to songs from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has emerged online. In one such video, cinegoers can be seen turning on their mobile torch lights and singing and dancing to Chaleya.

Some fans even came to the stage in Jaipur to dance to SRK's Zinda Banda song. Several videos of fans dancing and enjoying themselves inside the theatres are making the rounds on the internet. A video of live proposal from one of the theatres is currently going viral. In the video, a couple can be seen grooving to the Chaleya song.

Taking to X (formerly knowns as Twitter), an SRK fan wrote: "🎶 Jawan’s timeless song 'Chaleya' never fails to ignite sparks in the theater! The swoons, smiles, and claps at #Kolkata say it all. King Khan's magic lives on! ❤️🎬 Jawan in cinemas now! 🔥@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir #Jawan #JawanFDFS #JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanDay #ShahRukhKhan #SRK"

Sharing another dance video from inside the theatres, a social media user wrote: "#Jawaan ka jadoo #Chaleya @iamsrk the KING OF HEARTS FOR A REASON💯 This guy definitely making all other boys take notes on how to make your girl fall harder💕 DANCING TO SRK’s BEATS👑"

Another track from the movie Zinda Banda is also being loved. In many theatres, fans danced to the tunes of the peppy number as Shah Rukh starrer packed a housefull with his commercial swag. Sharing glimpses of fan frenzy, a user wrote: "What a celebration...what fan following.... love you SRK... really my favourite one #Jawan #JawanReview #BharatKaBlockbusterJawan (Zinda banda)" Another one tweeted: "Vibing for #ZindaBanda 😍 only for @iamsrk❤️It's a DOUBLE blockbuster 🔥🔥 fantastic response from Telugu audience 😍 #JawanFirstDayFirstShow"

Earlier, King Khan supporters celebrated the film's release with drums and firecrackers. The film screenings began as early as 5 a.m., and videos of moviegoers dancing outside the theatres began to circulate on the internet. The crowd can be seen dancing and cheering in one of the viral tweets at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy during the first show in the early hours.

Shah Rukh also sent gratitude to his followers, writing, "Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. I stayed awake to see you go to the theatre. Much love and gratitude." The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, and Priaymani, has already earned Rs 51.17 crore globally and Rs 32.47 crore at the domestic box office, beating Pathaan's first-day collection of 32 crore in India.

