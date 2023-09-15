JAWAN SUCCESS MEET SHAH RUKH KHAN AND TEAM ARE ALL SET TO DELIVER DELIGHTFUL TREAT FOR FANS

Hyderabad: The humungous success of the action-packed film Jawan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has sparked excitement in the Bollywood industry, and to mark this achievement, the movie's makers have arranged a success meet in Mumbai. Jawan success meet is touted to be a memorable event for both the team and fans alike.

Jawan has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office ever since its release. The Atlee-directed film has made history by amassing a staggering Rs 660.03 crore worldwide. The triumph of Jawan has undoubtedly called for a grand celebration, and the movie's makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the success meet a memorable occasion.

Here's what we know about the Jawan success meet:

Where and when

Jawan success meet will be reportedly taking place at Yash Raj Films studios. The success meet is anticipated to be a two-hour-long event and will take place in Mumbai during the evening.

Anirudh's Live Performance

Anirudh Ravichander, the composer of the film's soundtrack and background score, is set to deliver a live performance during the success meet. Anirudh recently shared a video of himself playing the song Chaleya, which earned praises from none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Fans can expect Anirudh's performance to be a delightful treat.

Fans' Performance

Fans are also expected to take the stage and perform to the popular Jawan song, Zinda Banda, at the event. Their enthusiasm and love for the film will add to the celebratory atmosphere.

Star Cast

The star-studded event will feature the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, along with the ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others. It promises to be a gathering of both the leading and supporting actors who contributed to the film's success.

King Khan likely to perform

While there is no official confirmation, there is speculation that Shah Rukh Khan might set the stage on fire with a dance performance to some of the hit songs from Jawan. If this happens, it will undoubtedly be a highlight of the evening.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation that captivated audiences with its thrilling narrative. In addition to the main cast, the film features special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. "Jawan" was released worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, and it continues to make waves at the box office.

King Khan has been keeping away from the media for a long. The superstar did not promote his previous outing Pathaan on media platforms while he kept connecting with fans on social media. For his latest release Jawan, the superstar did it no differently. Hence, the frenzy around the Jawan success meet is rife and the evening is sure to be filled with memorable performances and moments that will be cherished by all in attendance.