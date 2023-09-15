Hyderabad: As reported earlier today, the team Jawan is in a mood to celebrate the film's massive success at the box office. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan cast along with film's director Atlee Kumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander reunited in Mumbai for a grand success meet. For the event, SRK and Deepika Padukone put their stylish foot forward as they attended the event in uber-chic avatars.

For Jawan success meet, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a black suit which he teamed up with a white shirt. With his long locks styled to the nines and stubble, King Khan looked dapper as ever. The actor accessorised his look with silver bracelets and a watch. His look for Jawan success meet is well put together by ace celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani who also looked after his style game for Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone added oodles of glamour to Jawan success meet

On the other hand, Deepika took social media by storm with pictures of her stunning look from the Jawan success meet. The gorgeous actor who is perceived to be SRK's lucky charm, opted for a white saree featuring a black sequin border. The halter neck blouse with backless detail added to the allure. She amped up the look with beautiful emerald earrings while winged eyes and an updo took her glamour a notch higher.

SRK and Deepika were joined by team Jawan as they celebrated the film's success with fans in Mumbai. Helmed by Atlee, the film has crossed Rs 600 crore mark globally in just nine days of its release while it has raked in over Rs 400 crore nett at the domestic market.

