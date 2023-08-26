JAWAN SRK DROPS TEASER OF NEXT SONG NOT RAMAIYA VASTAVAIYA HINTS AT IMPENDING TRAILER RELEASE

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who released an intriguing motion poster for Jawan on Friday, took to Twitter on Saturday to interact with his fans. King Khan opened up the potential of a second prevue of Jawan and said he was not sure whether to release the trailer or a new song. The superstar, however, went ahead with the idea of releasing a new song from Jawan titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The 57-year-old superstar released teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song while fans are waiting with bated breath for Jawan trailer update.

One of SRK's fans demanded a second prevue of the film and in response to this, SRK wrote, "What do all want Prevue Reloaded or a song now. All decide and tell me will push @Atlee_dir for that only. He has to make na." In another tweet, the actor teased, "Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan."

Shah Rukh advised his fans to take a moment to relax since most of them were curious about the trailer. He tweeted, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan." SRK talked about the movie's advance booking as well. He wrote, "Kar denge sab kar denge. Waiting for all to get their salaries for the month na! Ha ha whole family has to go for #Jawan right?"

The superstar finally treated his fans with a glimpse of Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya on social media. Keeping fans on their toes, SRK, however, did not reveal when the song will be unveiled.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7 of this year.

