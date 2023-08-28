JAWAN SONG NOT RAMAIYA VASTAVAIYA SRK SHARES RELEASE DATE FOR LATEST SONG TAKES SELF DIG OVER TWO LEFT FEET

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eager fans were anticipating the release of the trailer for his upcoming film Jawan, but to their surprise, the actor treated them to a longer teaser for the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya instead. In a recent social media post, King Khan shared an extended teaser announcing Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song release date, which showcased him effortlessly executing some slick dance moves, however, the superstar took a self-dig at his dancing prowess.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude to choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for her patience in dealing with his "two left feet" and thanked music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He accompanied his post with the caption, "This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank Vaibhavi Merchant for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented Anirudh. @vaibhavi.merchant @anirudhofficial #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

In the teaser, Shah Rukh was seen clad in an all-black ensemble adorned with studs and silver chains, captivatingly dancing with unfamiliar faces at a vibrant party while sharing a few stylish dance steps.

The much-anticipated movie Jawan has previously released a prevue, offering a two-minute sneak peek into the film, along with two songs titled Zinda Banda and Chaleya. Responding to queries from fans during an AMA session on X, the 57-year-old actor playfully addressed the absence of the full trailer, expressing a humorous dilemma over whether to unveil a new song or the trailer itself.

Addressing fan curiosity once again, Shah Rukh humorously posed the question of whether viewers would refuse to watch the film without a trailer, reassuring them that the trailer is in the works and will be available soon.

Directed by Atlee, renowned for his work on Theri and Mersal, the much-anticipated pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. As anticipation builds for Jawan, fans eagerly await the upcoming trailer and the pan-India cinematic experience it promises to deliver.

