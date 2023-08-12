JAWAN SONG CHALEY SRK LIKELY TO UNVEIL SECOND TRACK FROM THE FILM ON THIS DATE

Hyderabad: Red Chillies Entertainment has strategically designed a three-month promotional plan for their forthcoming production, Jawan. The promotional campaign kickstarted with the unveiling of a captivating 2.13-minute prevue on July 10. This was succeeded by the debut of the Zinda Banda song on July 31, garnering remarkable success and fueling excitement among eager fans and audiences alike. In their pursuit of igniting fervor for the film's release on September 7, the makers are geared up to unleash the second song from Jawan album soon.

According to reports, King Khan is likely to introduce the film's second melody next week. This romantic tune, titled Chaley, features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara. The vocals for this melodic masterpiece have been rendered by the renowned Arijit Singh, known for delivering chart-topping hits in collaboration with SRK. Joining him is the melodious Shilpa Rao, celebrated for her rendition of Pathaan's Besharam Rang earlier this year.

Chaley song from Jawan, which is touted to be an embodiment of love, was captured on camera a few months back, with the accomplished Farah Khan helming the choreography. Chaley is hailed as the most soul-stirring composition within the Jawan album. Although an exact release date for the second song is yet to be solidified, buzz suggests that it might arrive on the digital platforms either on Monday (August 14) or Tuesday.

The promotional tempo for Jawan is on an upswing as the makers prepare to unveil a trove of assets every week, intensifying the excitement leading to the film's release on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the high-octane action thriller unfurls the odyssey of a man propelled by a profound desire for retribution and societal justice.

Jawan, hailed as a spectacle enriched with visual effects and an immersive mass action experience, proudly presents Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role while Deepika Padukone will add to the allure with her special appearance. The film's grandeur is further amplified by a stellar ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others.

