Hyderabad: After kicking off the year with the smash hit Pathaan, SRK's Jawan takes things to the next level. Writer-director Atlee reinvents Khan as gruff, rugged, and gritty, but not without his trademark wit. The film released on Thursday with shows as early as 6 AM in many parts of the country.

The review is out and fans have already declared it a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan's performance is nothing short of extraordinary as per the fans verdict of thje film. Taking to twitter, trade ananlyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote: "Atlee's story has an enticing premise, a well-executed plot, and a compelling narrative. It successfully attracts your attention and keeps you immersed in the events that are occurring. Vijay Sethupathi is a formidable villain. Deepika Padukone did justice to her while Nayanthara shines. Anirudh's musical score enhances the story. There are a few issues. However, considering the overall impact of the film, these incidents are readily forgiven."

Along with film experts, fans also showered their love on the film. Netizens seemed mighty impressed by SRK and Atlee's cmmercial flick. Sharing review, a social media user wrote: "#Atlee once proved that he is the king of commercial cinema after #Rajamouli and #Shankar #JawanTamilReview #BlockbusterJawan #Jawan First Half - #Atlee has Delivered what no hindi Masala Director has delivered in 2-3 decades Fans of #ShahRukhKhan would go crazy.. If second half is equally good then no records would be spared.."

Another one wrote: "Finally #Jawan ! What a spectacular movie. #JawanReview my rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SRK has delivered a masterpiece, and how! The film is packed with mind-blowing goosebump moments. Vijay Sethupathi Performance was so Good 🔥 #Anirudh BGM will shatter the Theatres 💥 What a Strong Comeback From # Atlee 🔥#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 is undoubtedly the king of Bollywood.#VijaySethupathi #Nayantara."

As fans flocked to theatres early in the morning to see Jawan, they turned it into a celebration. A large audience was spotted cheering for SRK and Jawan, with a large cutout placed outside a theatre in Mumbai. Reacting to the fan frenzy, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: "Love you boys and girls, I hope you enjoy the entertainment," he tweeted, adding, "I stayed awake to see if you went to the theatre. Much love and gratitude."

Prior to its release, Jawan makers held a screening on Wednesday night at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan arrived for the screening with his daughter Suhana Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, wherein Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others were also spotted.

