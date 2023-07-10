Hyderabad: The prevue of Jawan was finally released on Monday after months of back and forth on the release date. In the action-packed two-minute-long trailer, SRK was seen in his meanest version yet donning multiple looks in the Atlee directorial. The teaser is everything fans have been eagerly waiting for, from never seen before action sequences to Deepika Padukone's special cameo.

The prevue is intriguing, engaging and high on action and entertainment. It skillfully depicts the tone of the film without revealing much about it. Here are the top 5 highlights of the film, which were beyond the expectations of SRK's fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's fierce look

Though SRK is always up for experiments with his looks in his films, Atlee's Jawan is one step ahead of it. King Khan was seen in multiple intense looks. In the posters of the film, we see Shah Rukh injured and covered in bandages. However, in the teaser we are treated to many more avatars of SRK.

Nayanthara chases SRK in fight sequence

In the prevue, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi were also briefly visible. In one particular scene, Nayanthara can be seen chasing Shah Rukh in an intense fight sequence.

Shah Rukh Khan goes bald for first time

The trailer gives viewers a peek inside the universe of Jawan while exhibiting various of Shah Rukh Khan's looks, including—for the first time ever—his bald appearance. The two-minute trailer is powerful because it features Shah Rukh in all his splendour, presented in gaudy, typical Atlee fashion.

SRK plays his age

In Jawan, SRK is seen owning his age and has ditched the boy next door image with this high on action film. The actor is seen flaunting his grey hair in one of the scenes. The film also includes SRK in a double role.

Deepika Padukone's special appearance

After Pathaan, Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan's second film to be released this year. It also has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. After the Yash Raj Films spy actioner, this will be their second on-screen appearance of the year.

Ensemble star cast

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is all set to hit theatres on September 7. It has a stellar cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In addition to Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover also appear in the film.

Jawan has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year ever since its announcement last year. After Shah Rukh broke all box office records with Pathaan, which set unprecedented numbers, the expectation for the film doubled. The movie's initial June 2 release date was postponed because of unfinished post-production.The film, which is supported by Red Chillies Entertainment, was written and directed by Atlee, and Sumit Purohit wrote the Hindi dialogue.

