Hyderabad: Jawan not just had great success at the box office, but it also managed to win over audiences and critics. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari, and following the overwhelming response to the film, organised a success press meet to interact with the media at YRF Studios. Shah graced the event looking dapper as ever in formals today to celebrate the film's success.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans after the humongous response to his recent release Jawan. Jawan not just minted big, it went on to break numerous records set by Hindi films so far. The film's star cast from SRK to Deepika Padukone to the lead antagonist Vijay Sethupathi interacted with their fans in the event held on Friday.

Fans showered the Pathaan actor with much love as they not just poured their love on the film but also celebrated it. Jawan went on to become a massive hit, minting over Rs 600 crore in 7 days in worldwide collections, setting a record in itself for any Hindi film. In order to celebrate the fans and the film, the team gathered in Mumbai.

The entire cast of the action thriller was present at the mega event, however Nayanthara had to give it a skip as the actor is busy celebrating her mother's birthday. She was also absent from the audio launch event held earlier. Foregoing her, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and the entire girl gang were spotted at the event.

The girl gand in Jawan features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak. The Atlee directorial is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the movie hit theatres all around the world on September 7th, 2023.

Also read: Jawan success meet: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are dressed to kill - see pictures