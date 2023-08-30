Hyderabad: The release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is eagerly anticipated by his fans. His appearance and collaboration of SRK and Atlee on the film have already garnered a lot of attention. Amid all the buzz, Shah Rukh and the film's entire crew organised a pre-release event in Chennai.

The event took place in Sri Sairam Engineering College on Wednesday. The excitement among his supporters is beyond measure with the release date fast approaching and now in the audio launch event, it just went out of the roof. SRK's fans' fanaticism was quite evident throughout the event.

Talking at the event, Bollywood Badshah confessed that he has fallen in love with the Tamil Nadu film industry. He first and foremost thanked the Tamil Industry for all the love and support over the years. Going down memory lane, he recalled knowing only few people from the Tamil Industry, and one of them was his Dil Se director Mani Ratnam, while naother one is Santosh Sivan. He also went on to say how much he admires Kamal Haasan.

Known for his wit, the actor also commented on how his favourite production during the shoot of Jawan is Meer, Atlee's son. SRK also spoke about meeting Vijay Sethupathi at Nayanthara's wedding and collectively deciding to work together. The actor then went onto heap praises on Vijay and said, "I can not tell you how much I have learned from you."

The actor concluded his speech hoping the Tamil people accept him and his film as their own. Prior to the event, the actor was seen visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday night to seek blessings before the release of the film. If reports are to be believed, the trailer for Jawan will debut on August 31. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, while Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

Also read: Watch: Anirudh Ravichander, SRK set the stage on fire with Vandha Edam performance