Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has fallen in love with Tamil cinema, thanks for all the love
Published: 46 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The release of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is eagerly anticipated by his fans. His appearance and collaboration of SRK and Atlee on the film have already garnered a lot of attention. Amid all the buzz, Shah Rukh and the film's entire crew organised a pre-release event in Chennai.
The event took place in Sri Sairam Engineering College on Wednesday. The excitement among his supporters is beyond measure with the release date fast approaching and now in the audio launch event, it just went out of the roof. SRK's fans' fanaticism was quite evident throughout the event.
“I am not here to compete i am here to rule” they played this SRK’s video at the #JawanAudioLaunch#jawan 💥💥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/u6ibOZyqBi— Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) August 30, 2023
Special Thanks for Vijay for Doing this Small Role in Our Film #Jawan - @iamsrk At #JawanAudioLaunch 😳🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/d55BZKLyEV— #LEO (@TheLEOFilmOffl) August 30, 2023
I came here to learn. I wanted to learn from this team. I hope you all appreciate the film and appreciate the whole team- #ShahRukhKhan— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) August 30, 2023
#JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/IyTITCXxiD
Talking at the event, Bollywood Badshah confessed that he has fallen in love with the Tamil Nadu film industry. He first and foremost thanked the Tamil Industry for all the love and support over the years. Going down memory lane, he recalled knowing only few people from the Tamil Industry, and one of them was his Dil Se director Mani Ratnam, while naother one is Santosh Sivan. He also went on to say how much he admires Kamal Haasan.
The Don, The Badshah, The pathaan, one and only SHAH RUKH KHAN 👑 ❤️#SHAHRUKHKHAN#JAWANPRERELEASE pic.twitter.com/KtR9MXIwV8— 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐠𝐚 (@yagaa__) August 30, 2023
Known for his wit, the actor also commented on how his favourite production during the shoot of Jawan is Meer, Atlee's son. SRK also spoke about meeting Vijay Sethupathi at Nayanthara's wedding and collectively deciding to work together. The actor then went onto heap praises on Vijay and said, "I can not tell you how much I have learned from you."
THIS MAN IS UNBELIEVABLE!!!#JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/jCCG514qCp— MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) August 30, 2023
The actor concluded his speech hoping the Tamil people accept him and his film as their own. Prior to the event, the actor was seen visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday night to seek blessings before the release of the film. If reports are to be believed, the trailer for Jawan will debut on August 31. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, while Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.
