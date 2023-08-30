JAWAN PRE RELEASE EVENT LIVE UPDATES FANS GIVE A ROUSING WELCOME TO KING SRK AT AIRPORT STAGE SET FOR THE EXTRAVAGANZA IN CHENNAI

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Chennai, Tamil Nadi to attend the pre-release event of his upcoming film Jawan. The actor, who visited Vaishno Devi on Tuesday night, arrived in Tamil Nadi on Wednesday. The superstar received a rousing welcome from a sea of his fans at the Chennai airport.

As reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the Jawan pre-release event in Chennai today evening. The grand promotional event is being held at Sri Sairam Engineering College. Though the event is for by invite only, fans are going berserk to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Several videos of SKR arriving in Chennai have surfaced online. King Khan opted for a black suit as he entered Chennai looking his dapper self. The superstar will be joined by Jawan director Atlee while several reports also hint at Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's participation in the event which will kickstart soon.

Jawan pre-release event in Chennai is likely to be a musical extravaganza which will be amped up by SRK's impromptu dance performance, if his earlier social media post was anything to go by. Fans of the actor from Beed, Maharashtra have also arrived in Chennai for the promotional event. The King Khan army is all charged up for the event in a white t-shirt with a Jawan poster imprinted on it.

The event rights are said to be acquired by Sun Network which means there won't be Live telecast but it will be aired in television later.