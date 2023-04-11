Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted filming a song sequence for Jawan at Bandra Fort and Bandra–Worli Sea Link in Mumbai today. According to reports, Farah Khan choreographed Jawan's song, and yesterday at Ballard, both Nayanthara and SRK shot for the song. Pictures of the actors and director Atlee Kumar were also posted online by a number of fan pages.

Fahah also took to Instagram to share a picture wherein she is seen posing with the Sea Link in the backdrop. Though she did not divulge if she is shooting for Jawan song, reports suggest that the peppy number featuring SRK and Nayantara is choreographed by her. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "Long time no Sea 😁 #shootlife #sealink #mumbai pic credit: @dop_gkvishnu." Meanwhile, a picture of Atlee posing with a fan in Mumbai has also gone viral.

Jawan, starring SRK and Nayanthara, will be released across all of India in five different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Helmed by Atlee, the movie is all set to release in June but is likely to get postponed.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has been grabbing all the attention since it was revealed that the actor would be making her Bollywood debut with SRK in the upcoming action thriller. The actor, who welcomed twins, took a break from her work to concentrate on parenthood. Her return to action in Jawan is eagerly anticipated by her fans. In the first week of March, Nayanthara was in Mumbai to shoot some crucial scenes of the film.

