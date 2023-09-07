JAWAN FEVER TWINNING IN WHITE ATLEE CATCHES FIRST SHOW OF SRK STARRER WITH WIFE PRIYA

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan hit the theaters amid a massive fans' frenzy. The action thriller has young Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar at the helm. As fans flock to the theaters to catch Jawan first day, first show, Atlee too stepped out to see his film on big screens.

On Thursday morning, Atlee took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Priya Atlee. The couple is seen twinning in white t-shirts with Jawan imprinted on it. The couple clicked the selfie in the car while on their way to Rohini theater in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Atlee wrote, "On the way to the first show of Jawan 💙💙💙" The filmmaker concluded the post with hashtags like "#jawanfever," and "#jawanday."

With Jawan, Atlee marks his dream debut in the Hindi film industry while down south, he is known for delivering hits like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, all three with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Atlee is known for commercial potboilers wherein he projects his leading man with a quintessential larger-than-life persona. Going by Jawan's trailer, the filmmaker seems to have done it no differently as SRK looks amazing in the promotional assets.

Bankrolled by King Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features two biggies from the Tamil industry, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The ensemble cast also includes PRiyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and others. The makers roped in Anirudh Ravichander to score the music of Jawan and the sensational composer from the south is said to have churned out an impressive BGM and album for the film which hit screens on September 7.

