Hyderabad: Jawan, the highly awaited mass action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, will finally be released worldwide on September 7, Thursday. A special screening event for the Atlee directorial was held ahead of the film's release for the film fraternity. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, numerous renowned celebrities attended the screening, including Deepika Padukone, the superstar's daughter Suhana Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and other Jawan team members.

The first celebrity screening of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan took place on Wednesday evening at Mumbai's Yash Raj Studio, whch is owned by Aditya Chopra. Chopra had earlier this year bankrolled Shah Rukh's last release, Pathaan, through his banner Yash Raj Films.

SRK's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Hrithik Roshan was seen arriving for the Jawan screening. He waved at the photographers wearing a black sweatshirt and a brown cap. Katrina Kaif, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, was also seen at the screening. She was seen smiling for the photographers wearing a grey shirt and dark eyeglasses.

In another video, Deepika can be seen flashing a smile at the paparazzi. The actress looked stunning in a black floral ensemble. She completed her look with dewy, minimal makeup and a sleek bun. SRK's darling daughter Suhana was seen also arriving at the Jawan screening on Wednesday night with her friends.

Suhana Khan wore a black gown with minimal makeup and wrapped her hair in a tight ponytail for the evening. Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and the film's producer, was also spotted at the event. Along with the mother-daughter duo, some Jawan team members were also there, including rapper-singer Raja Kumari, who sang the Jawan title track, actors Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra, who play supporting roles in the film, producer Mukesh Chhabra, and others.

Post the screening, fans were spotted queuing theatres ahead of the film's release. From videos all over the internet, fans can be seen celebrating SRK's release in theaters after a blockbuster hit with Pathaan. The pre-sales of tickets across India look promising and are expected to become the highest opener for any Bollywood film.

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee, which stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone also makes a cameo appearance in the film. The film, produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the occasion of Janmashtami.

