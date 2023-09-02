JAWAN DAY 1 ADVANCE BOOKING SRK STARRER AIMS FOR A GIGANTIC OPENING DAY BEATS PATHAAN WITH RECORD RS 10 CR IN 24 HOURS

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release Jawan is all set to hit screens on September 7 while the advance booking for the film commenced from Friday. Immense anticipation around Jawan is palpable as the film has already surpassed Pathaan's advance booking milestone at national chains.

Jawan day 1 advance booking: Rs 10 cr In 24 hours:

Jawan opening day tickets are selling like a hot cake in national chains as well as single screens in B and C-tier cities. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, SRK's action thriller Jawan has recorded an all-time highest pre-sales for any Bollywood movie in the first 24 hours at national chains.

Jawan beats Pathaan in advance booking:

Jawan advance booking has crossed Rs 10 crores gross collection with around 3,05,000 tickets sold in the first 24 hours for the opening day. In the three national chains alone (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis), Jawan has sold approximately 1,65,000 tickets which is an all-time record in the first 24 hours for any Hindi release. The film has surpassed SRK's Pathaan record of 1,17,000 tickets in PIC (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis).

Jawan aims to shatter Baahubali 2 pre-booking record:

According to buzz in the trade, if momentum around Jawan continues, the film is likely to top the chart as the highest-ever advance booking in the national chain for any Hindi release. As of now, the feat is being enjoyed by SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion with opening day advance booking of 6,50,000 tickets.

All you need to know about Jawan:

Screen count: Over 6000

Budget: Rs 300 cr (reported)

Certification: U/A

Runtime: 169 minutes

The film helmed by Atlee Kumar is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Gaurav Varma. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan is all set to release next Thursday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

