JAWAN CELEBRATION AT BURJ KHALIFA SEA OF FANS GATHER TO CATCH GLIMPSE OF SHAH RUKH KHAN

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan trailer, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, was dropped on Thursday after a long wait. The trailer reveal came as a surprise as many were expecting the trailer to be unveiled at the Burj Khalifa. However, now that the trailer is out, fans can't wait to catch a glimpse of the actor on the tallest building in the world, as hinted by the makers earlier.

The Jawan trailer garnered as many as 4.5 million views on YouTube in just hours of its release on Thursday. It received 3.1 million views in Hindi, 8.75 lakh in Tamil, and an additional 576,000 views in Telugu on YouTube. Jawan has been hailed as a pan-Indian release because it primarily stars South Indian cinema's biggest stars, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani, in addition to Bollywood's very own King Khan.

Nayanthara even made her social media debut on Instagram before the trailer was released. She shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote: My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk ❤️❤️ A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. ❤❤️ #JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu"

Prior to the trailer launch, Shah Rukh Khan posted about celebrating Jawan at Burj Khalifa on August 31 at 9 p.m. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

Now that the day has come, fans can't keep calm as they await the tallest building in the world being lit up with Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan's posters. The grand event witnessed an ocean of fans as they wait with bated breaths to catch a glimpse. The wait and anxiousness is palpable as with the trailer release, the excitement and buzz has grown manifold.

Here have a look at the celebration, the crowd, the excitement and the preparation at Burj Khalifa ahead of the mega event.

Also read: Jawan advance booking: SRK starrer crosses over Rs 1.65 cr overseas, here's when pre-booking opens in India