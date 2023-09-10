JAWAN BOX OFFICE DAY 4 AFTER INDIA HAUL CROSSED RS 200 CR MARK SRK STARRER AIMS FOR HIGHEST SINGLE DAY COLLECTION IN THE HISTORY OF HINDI CINEMA

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. After becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in just three days of its release, Jawan is now gearing up to script another record to its credit. Following a massive opening of Rs 75 crore in India, the film is now aiming to break the record of the highest single-day collection registered by a film in the history of Hindi cinema.

Jawan earns Rs 200 cr in three days:

After a flying start at the domestic and global haul, the collection for Jawan declined by 29.03% on day 2 (Rs 53.23 cr) while it regained pace with the business of Rs 74.5 crore at the domestic market on day 3 and put together a massive total of Rs 204.73 in just three days.

Jawan day 4 box office collection to create history:

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, day 4 collection for the film is going to be bigger than the opening day. Including the early estimates, Jawan is likely to amass Rs 282.73 crore nett in India at the end of 4-day run in theaters. Not only that, with an estimated collection of Rs 80 crore nett in India, Jawan will etch its name in the history of Hindi cinema for being the first film to score such numbers on a single day.

About Jawan:

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is bankrolled by SRK's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment and also stars Tamil biggies like Nayanthara and Vijay Sthupathi while guest appearance by Deepika Padukone adds to the allure.

With the commercial success of Pathaan earlier this year and the immense buzz around Jawan, SRK has owned the year 2023 with his unparalleled sway over the audience. Pathaan and Jawan propelled brand SRK to retain its stature in the industry, nonetheless, the superstar has tasted success after consecutive ill-fated films followed by a self-imposed acting break of four years. The bottled-up excitement among the loyal fanbase to see the superstar back on silver screens has also played its part in the success of King Khan's latest outings.