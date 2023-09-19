Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan, continues to perform well at the box office. The action thriller helmed by Atlee Kumar is on the way to cross yet another milestone. Upon its release on September 7, Jawan opened at whopping numbers and continues to hold a strong grip on the ticket windows even after almost two weeks of its release. However, on day 13, the film may witness a slight dip in its collection as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The action-packed flick brought in around Rs 491.63 crore nett in India during its first 12 days in theatres, as per a report on Sacnilk. Early estimates suggest that on the 13th day, the King Khan movie is likely to rake in Rs 12.16 crore nett at the domestic box office, taking its current total to Rs 505.54 crore. This is indeed a significant milestone as the film will surpass the Rs 500 crore mark within just 13 days of its theatrical run beating Pathaan's record. Interestingly, SRK's previous release Pathaan had achieved the feat on day 23 (Rs 505.85 cr).

Meanwhile, during the Jawan success press meet, filmmaker Atlee disclosed that the movie's budget was more than Rs 300 crore. The film has won over everyone and has received positive reviews from fans and critics around the country. Besides Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara and Vijay, along with Atlee while it reunites King Khan with his 'lucky charm' Deepika Padukone who appears in a cameo in the film.

