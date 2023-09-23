Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan hit theatres amid much fanfare on September 7. The action thriller has been breaking records at the box office with whopping numbers since the first day of its release. The collections witnessed a downward trend in the last few days, however, the movie is likely to bring in a double-digit at the domestic box office on day 17.

Jawan opened in theatres with Rs 75 crore nett, and has been maintaining its astounding numbers for the first 13 days since its release. The Shah Rukh Khan film saw a slight drop in its collections from day 14 to day 16. On the 17th day, however, the high-octane film may rake in Rs 12 crore nett as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total to Rs 544.98 crore nett at the box office in India. With this incredible number, Jawan beats Shah Rukh Khan's own Pathaan, whose lifetime collection stands at Rs 540.51 crore nett.