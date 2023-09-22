Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has been on a record-breaking spree. The action thriller stormed into the box office with an impressive opening, amassing an outstanding Rs 526.78 crore nett in India during its first two weeks. However, the movie is likely to collect its lowest numbers on the 16th day, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite declining audiences, King Khan's Jawan is wreaking havoc at the box office. Jawan is doing exceptionally well worldwide, having grossed over Rs 900 crore so far. It has become the fastest Bollywood film to reach this milestone. After a spectacular few days, the action-packed flick seems to be witnessing a decline in numbers, raking in just Rs 6.09 crore on day 16, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, Jawan's 16-day total may stand at Rs 532.87 crore nett at the box office in India.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan made its entry to the theatres worldwide on September 7 in languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The high-octane action thriller also features South actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles as well as Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles. The film also marks SRK's first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee and actors Vijat and Nayanthara.