JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER RECORDS LOWEST NUMBERS ON DAY 22 IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has become a blockbuster. The film has been collecting whopping numbers at the box office since its opening day in theatres. However, by the end of its third week theatrical run, the numbers have understandably begun to fall. As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller is likely to earn its lowest numbers at the domestic box office on the 22nd day.

King Khan's Jawan had an impressive opening, bringing in Rs 75 crore nett on its first day in theatres. The anticipation for the movie undoubtedly increased ticket sales, leading the way for a successful run at the box office. The movie made Rs 389.88 crore nett in its opening week, establishing a solid foundation for its future success. Even at a slightly slower pace, the momentum continued in the second week, adding Rs 136.1 crore nett to its growing pot of gold.

The collections had begun to drop by the end of the third week, raking in just Rs 2.31 crore nett on day 22, according to the early estimates. This is the film's lowest collection so far. Now, Jawan's 22-day aggregate may stand at Rs 578.69 crore nett at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, the action-packed flick is doing exceptionally well at the global box office as it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark recently.