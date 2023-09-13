Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited film Jawan is on track to achieve yet another milestone. The movie, which opened in theatres on September 7, is likely to cross the Rs 350 crore club in India on the seventh day of its release. The Atlee-directed action film surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark globally in less than a week. The movie continues to break nearly all previous records for a Hindi-language movie.

As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, The King Khan-starrer brought in an astounding Rs 75 crore nett in India across all languages on its release day. The movie went on to collect Rs 53.23 and Rs 77.83 crore nett at the box office on its second and third day respectively. On day 4, Jawan raked in a jaw-dropping Rs 80.1 crore net at the box office. The numbers slightly dipped on the fifth and sixth days collecting Rs 30.5 and Rs 27.22 crore nett respectively.

According to early estimates, the movie may gather Rs 21.62 crore nett on its seventh day, bringing its total to a whopping Rs 367.92 crore nett at the domestic box office. Jawan box office collection is looking at a drop in number by 20.57% on day 7.

Jawan was released worldwide in languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo. The movie was shot in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.

Also read: Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to witness 10% decline on day 6