Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan made its entry to the theatres with great numbers. After surpassing the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office in India, the action thriller continues to hold a strong grip at the ticket counters. The Atlee-directed movie recently crossed the Rs 600 crore milestone globally.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed flick opened in theatres with a whopping Rs 75 crore nett at the domestic box office across all languages. The King Khan film went on to collect Rs 53.23 crore nett and Rs 77.83 crore nett on its second and third day, respectively. On day 4, Jawan brought in a jaw-dropping Rs 80 crore nett, etching its name in the history of Hindi cinema for being the first movie to score such numbers on a single day.

The movie, however, witnessed a slight drop in the following days. On its eighth day since release, the King Khan film is estimated to have minted around Rs 19.36 crore nett in India, bringing its total to an astounding Rs 387.74 crore nett.

Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week and was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the movie also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in a cameo in the film. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Also read: Jawan box office collection: Numbers likely to decline over 20% for Shah Rukh Khan starrer on day 7