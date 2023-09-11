JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 5 SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER BECOMES 3RD HINDI FILM TO CROSS RS 300 CR MARK IN 2023

Hyderabad: The Atlee Kumar directorial featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara achieved the unbelievable on its fourth day at the domestic box office. On its first Sunday, Jawan broke the record for the highest single-day collection registered by a movie in the history of Hindi cinema, grossing over Rs 80 crore nett in India across all languages. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is likely to cross Rs 300 crore mark on the fifth day.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, after collecting a whopping Rs 80.5 crore nett on day 4, Jawan may earn just Rs 30 crore nett on day 5. The action thriller opened in theatres with Rs 75 crore nett, which is the highest opening ever for a Hindi movie.

The King Khan film continued its dominance collecting Rs 53.23 crore on its second day, Rs 77.83 crore, and Rs 80.5 crore on its third and fourth day respectively. After bringing in Rs 30 crore on day 5 as per early estimates, the movie now stands at a fifth-day total of Rs 316.56 crore nett at the Indian box office. With this, Jawan becomes 3rd Hindi film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in 2023 after Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan marks the first collaboration of SRK and Atlee, and the actor-director duo has already proven to be a blockbuster. Apart from Atlee, the film also marks SRK's first collaboration with South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, with Deepika Padukone making a cameo appearance.

