Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly anticipated film Jawan seems unstoppable at the box office in India. The action thriller opened in theatres with an astounding number, collecting Rs 75 crore nett at the box office, making it the biggest first-day opener in the film industry. The outstanding success of the film showed no signs of slowing down even on the third day of its release.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected a whopping Rs 75 crore nett on its release day, with the Hindi version gathering around Rs 65 crore nett, while the rest came from the Tamil and Telugu versions. On its first Friday, the movie witnessed a dip of 28.86%, bringing in Rs 53 crore nett at the box office. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the SRK film is likely to rake in Rs 70 crore nett at the domestic box office. With this, the film now stands at an overall collection of Rs 197.50 crore net across all languages.

Jawan arrived in theatres amid much fanfare on September 7. The action-packed drama marks filmmaker Atlee's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, and the actor-director duo has already proven to be a success. Apart from Atlee, the film also marks King Khan's first collaboration with South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, with Deepika Padukone appearing in a cameo.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Bollywood by Storm, Rakes in Whopping Rs 120 Crore in Two Days