JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 21 AFTER DRASTIC DECLINE SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER REMAINS STEADY IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made 2023 a year of his massive successes. The actor, who returned to the big screen early this year with Pathaan, helped to revive the box office as the Siddharth Anand-helmed film was a blockbuster. And now, King Khan is constantly making news for his most recent film Jawan, which is dominating theatres both domestically and internationally.

While Jawan set the box office ablaze on its opening day collecting Rs 75 crore nett in India, it remained steady and strong during the third week. Jawan's first-week total stands at Rs 389.88 crore nett, followed by Rs 136.1 crore nett in the second week. According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller is likely to remain steady at the domestic box office on the 21st day, as per early estimates. The movie may earn Rs 5 crore nett on day 21, bringing its total earnings to Rs 576.32 crore nett.

It is clear that Jawan, which has become the most successful Bollywood film of all time at the box office, is on track to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark and become the fastest film to reach such a feat. The action-packed flick recently crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Makers held a press conference in Mumbai after the success of the film, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee Kumar.