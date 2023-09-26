Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is breaking records at the box office, bringing in whopping numbers over its initial 19-day run. The action thriller's strong performance reflects its widespread appeal and is setting new benchmarks for the films to follow. Even on the 20th day, the movie is anticipated to collect Rs 5 crore nett at the box office in India, which is the lowest so far for the film.

Jawan made its entry to the theatres with an outstanding Rs 75 crore nett at the domestic box office and is still continuing its dominance. As per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, King Khan's Jawan is likely to rake in Rs 5 crore nett on day 20. With this, Jawan's 20-day total may stand at Rs 571.08 crore nett in India.

Notably, Jawan already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Recently after the success of the action-packed flick, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee Kumar in attendance.

Sharing excitement for the film's success, SRK said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."