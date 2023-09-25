Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan took box office by storm upon its release on September 7. The action thriller helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar has become the fastest movie to pass the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore, and Rs 500 crore mark in Bollywood. After witnessing a surge in numbers over the weekend, box office collections for Jawan are estimated to drop by a drastic 66% on the ninetieth day of its release.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan is likely to earn Rs 5 crore nett in India on its third Monday (19th day). This brings the estimated total to a whopping Rs 565.57 crore nett at the domestic market. The film raked in nearly Rs 15 crore on Sunday which exemplifies that Jawan still remains moviegoers' preferred choice even after running in the third week.

Meanwhile, Jawan continues to have a stupendous run in the overseas market. The film will soon be crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide gross. Following this Shah Rukh Khan will join the elite Rs 1000 crore club. King Khan will etch history as he will become the first Indian actor to have not one but two Rs 1000 crore grossers to his credit -- Pathaan and Jawan.