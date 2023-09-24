Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan shows no sign of slowing down at the box office. The action thriller helmed by Atlee seemingly remains moviegoers' first choice even after three weeks of its release and new films hitting the screens. On day 18, Jawan is likely to witness over 29% growth domestically, early estimates suggest.

On its 17th day of release, with domestic collections of around Rs 13 crore, SRK’s Jawan overtook the superstar’s own Pathaan to become the biggest Hindi-language movie of all time in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan made an estimated Rs 15.69 crore on its third Sunday, which takes its nett domestic collections to Rs 562.13 crore.

Jawan debuted to record-breaking numbers earlier this month. The movie set records for the biggest opening day (Rs 75 crore), biggest single-day haul (Rs 80 crore on its first Sunday), and the biggest opening week (Rs 389 crore) in Hindi cinema history. Additionally, Jawan now holds the record of the fastest movie to pass the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore, and Rs 500 crore mark in the history of Hindi cinema.

Directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan was designed to perform as a pan-India release for Shah Rukh, who made a massive comeback earlier this year with Pathaan after a self-imposed acting break of nearly five years. After breaking Pathaan's record domestically, Jawan is expected to overtake the global box office and become the second-biggest Bollywood release of all time behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.