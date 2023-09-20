Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. The action thriller took the box office by storm upon its release on September 7. The film helmed by Atlee Kumar arrived in theaters when the Gadar 2 craze was on the decline after clinching several box office records in the domestic and global markets. Jawan entered the elite Rs 500 crore club within 13 days and is going strong at the box office. On day 14, the film is likely to witness a slight dip at the box office, suggest early estimates.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan box office collection is likely to drop by 15.3% on day 14. Early estimate hints that Jawan will rake in Rs 12 crore on day 14 in India. This brings the estimated total to Rs 520.06 crore. The film collected over Rs 13 crore at the domestic market on Tuesday while day 12 collections stood at Rs 16.25 crore nett including all languages in India. Meanwhile, the makers on Tuesday announced that Jawan has raked in Rs 883.68 crore gross after its 12-day theatrical run globally.

King Khan aside, Jawan also boasts of an impressive ensemble that includes Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi while Deepika Padukone added oodles of charm to the screen with her short yet revieting cameo.

With Jawan's commercial success, SRK yet again proved that he is the undisputed King of Bollywood. The superstar, who ended his four-year-long hiatus with Pathaan earlier this year, will cap the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The buzz in trade has it that with Hirani's directorial SRK is aiming to score a hat-trick.

