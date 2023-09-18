JAWAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 12 SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER ALL SET TO SURPASS RS 500 CRORE MARK TODAY

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is still doing well at the box office even after 10 days of its release. The action thriller made its entry to the theatres with astounding numbers and is on the verge of crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office in India. On its 12th day, however, the film is likely to witness a drop as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

King Khan's Jawan made approximately Rs 477.3 crore nett in India during its first 11 days in theatres, according to a report on Sacnilk. On day 12, the action-packed film may bring in Rs 14 crore nett at the domestic box office, bringing its current total to Rs 491.63 crore nett, as per early estimates. The movie is probably going to gross more than Rs 500 crore nett today in India.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Atlee, at the Jawan success press meet, revealed that the film's budget was over Rs 300 crore. The movie has impressed everyone and has been getting positive reviews from fans and celebrities throughout the nation. Jawan centres around a vigilante out to seek revenge to correct the wrongs in society while keeping a promise made years ago.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The movie marks King Khan's first collaboration with Nayanthara and Vijay, along with director Atlee. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in the movie.

