Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. On the second Sunday of its release, Jawan is likely to witness growth at the domestic box office. The film helmed by Atlee Kumar has already crossed Rs 700 crore mark globally, the film is inching close to entering the coveted Rs 500 crore mark in India.

On day 11, Jawan is aiming to rake in Rs 35 crore nett at the domestic box office, suggest early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. After slowing down a bit on day 9 (Rs 19.1 cr), the box office collection for Jawan jumped by 61.83% on Saturday as the film's box office collection stood at Rs 30.91 crore nett across all languages in India.

The makers of Jawan recently celebrated film's humungous success in Mumbai. King Khan was joined by Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for the grand celebration of Jawan on Friday. It was a music and dance extravaganza as team Jawan reunited at the success meet to share the joy with fans and media. While the event marked SRK and team Jawan's reunion, film's leading lady Nayanthara gave it a miss to celebrate her mother Omana Kurian's birthday.

Released on September 7, Jawan has created new records at the box office. As pointed out by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, if Jawan, makes it to the Rs 1,000 crore club, it will definitely be a "rare occurrence" for Hindi cinema as SRK's previous release Pathaan too made a business of Rs 1000 crore globally. With Dunki set to release during Christmas, SKR is pegged to end his four-year hiatus from the big screen with a blockbuster hat-trick.

