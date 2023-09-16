Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan is storming at the box office and breaking records since the day of its release. The film opened in theatres with whopping numbers and has managed to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office in India within just nine days of its theatrical run. The film has already exceeded the Rs 700 crore milestone globally while in India it is likely to witness 50% growth at the box office on day 10.

From a booming start at the box office to setting new milestones, the Shah Rukh Khan movie has been witnessing a remarkable journey at the box office. After surpassing the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office on day 9, the action thriller continues to rule and is inching towards setting new box office records. Jawan, which is currently in its second weekend, will reportedly have a significant increase in its collections on the second Saturday after which the Atlee-directed movie will once again create history.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed flick is likely to witness a massive jump in collections and may bring in Rs 32 crore nett on its 10th day. For the unversed, it is a significant increase in collections given the fact that the Atlee directorial raked in Rs 20.61 crore nett on day 9. If reports are to be believed, this growth at the box office will take the overall collection of Jawan to Rs 442.49 crore nett.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides King Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

