Hyderabad: The highly anticipated movie Jawan, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is on the verge of surpassing yet another milestone. The film, which made its entry to the theatres with outstanding numbers, continues to hold a strong grip on the ticket windows. The blockbuster has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark globally.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan opened in theatres with an astounding Rs 75 crore nett at the box office in India. On its second day, it brought in Rs 53.23 crore nett. The action-packed flick went on to gather Rs 77.83 crore nett and a jaw-dropping Rs 80 crore nett on its third and fourth day respectively. The film, however, witnessed a slight decline in the following days. After completing eight days in theatres, the King Khan film is likely to rake in Rs 20.19 crore nett on the ninth day as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Thus, its 9-day total stands at a terrific Rs 408.27 crore nett.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan was released on September 7 in languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the action thriller also features South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with the director and the actors Nayanthara and Vijay. The movie also features Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles. The movie is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

