JAWAN ADVANCE BOOKING SRK TO BECOME FIRST INDIAN ACTOR WITH TWO RS 100 CR WORLDWIDE OPENER

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's second outing for 2023 is on a dream run as advance booking for Jawan is hinting at another blockbuster loading for the superstar. Jawan's advance booking commenced on September 1 and as we write the film has around 6 lakh tickets in India.

The film is likely to earn a distinctive feat for Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, who kickstarted the year on a massive note with Pathaan, is all set to become the first Indian actor to have two consecutive Rs 100 crore worldwide openers in one year.

Jawan advance booking:

The advance booking for Jawan's Hindi version is around 5,41,126 which translates to Rs 15.59 crore gross. Meanwhile, 19,899 tickets are sold for the Tamil version, while the Telugu market follows with a pre-sale of 16,230 tickets. This brings Jawan's advance booking gross to Rs 16.93 crore in India.

Jawan pre-sales in overseas:

Meanwhile, the buzz around Jawan in the overseas market is also impressive. According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Jawan's opening day in the UK is pegged to beat Pathaan though the film is releasing midweek. "Huge Growth in UK for #Jawan Advance Bookings. Post the Trailer, the film showed huge gains and currently has a pre-sales of £115K estimated gross. Will easily overtake #Pathaan’s Day 1 (£320K) to establish the biggest opening. Hard to believe it’s a midweek release!" Shaw tweeted.

Jawan SRK's second Rs 100cr+ worldwide opener:

Nishit also claimed that Jawan's astounding pre-sales spell another Rs 100 crore opener coming SRK's way after Pathaan. If Jawan box office predictions by Shaw turn out to be true then King Khan will be the first Bollywood actor to have two Rs 100 core worldwide openings to his credit. Pathaan and Jawan being released in the same year will add to the significance of the feat.

Jawan trailer and music reception:

Meanwhile, Jawan's promotional assets have been received well by the audience. The latest trailer which was released on August 31, has garnered over 41 million views on YouTube alone. Anirudh Ravichander's music is creating waves with Zinda Banda garnering over 64 million views followed by 55 million for Chaleya while the latest released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has 32 million impressions on YouTube so far.

About Jawan:

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also features two of the biggest stars from the Tamil film industry, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi while Deepika Padukone's special appearance will add to the allure. The ensemble also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Jawan is all set to hit theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

READ | 'Ghatia baatein mat karo': During #AskSRK session, King Khan shuts down troll who asked 'How much of Jawan's booking is real?'