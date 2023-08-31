Hyderabad: After a raging reception to Jawan trailer, all eyes are on the film's advance booking numbers. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's international revenue from advance booking through August 28 is $210,400 (Rs 1.75 crores), crossing the $ 200,000 (Rs 1.65 crores) threshold. Meanwhile, according to the most recent information by film expert Manobala Vijayabalan, Prabhas starrer Salaar is still roaring at advance ticket sales as the film surpassed the threshold of $500,000 (Rs 4.14 crores) ) in the overseas market as of August 30.

"BREAKING: Pan World Star #Prabhas' #Salaar ZOOMS past $500k[4.14 cr] at the USA box office from just pre-sales. ||#SalaarCeaseFire | #SalaarTrailer||," wrote Vijayabalan in a social media post announcing the development. Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu all play key parts in Salaar. The Telugu action-thriller, directed by Prashanth Neel and made by Hombale Films, is a story of a mafia boss in the underground. The film is scheduled to premiere on September 28.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh's much-anticipated film Jawan is all set to hit theatres on September. With just 7 days to go, the film's trailer was released on Thursday and immediately crashed the internet. The hashtag #JawanTrailer began trending on the microblogging platform X as soon as the Jawan trailer was posted.

After witnessing King Khan in the movie in a previously unseen avatar and the combat scenes displayed in the trailer, fans went absolutely insane. With the unexpected trailer, fans are already finding it difficult to wait for the movie's September 7 release and have now thronged to pre-book tickets for the show. Earlier, Jawan's advance tickets went on sale through BookMyShow, but only in two venues in Mumbai and that too in Hindi.

As per the latest information shared by trade portal Sacnilk, advance booking in India will begin on September 1. It is unclear as to when advance booking will begin in other cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi, as well as in other languages like Tamil and Telugu. The film helmed by Atlee features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.

Also read: Jawan trailer reaction: Netizens convinced SRK's 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar' has Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede reference