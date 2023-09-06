Hyderabad: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited movie Jawan is slated to release in theatres globally on September 7, amid a rage over the advance booking for the day one shows.

The first-day advance booking figures of Jawan, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, is anticipated to break all previous records for Hindi films. Additionally, according to a film trade analyst, the Shah Rukh Khan movie has already sold nearly 1 million tickets for just its opening day.

As per the latest report, over seven lakh tickets have been sold for Jawan and the action thriller has gathered an impressive Rs 26.45 crore gross in India. Breaking down the numbers, Jawan has managed to sell 8,45,594 tickets in the Hindi 2D market, and an extra 14,683 tickets sold for IMAX screenings.

On Tuesday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, earlier called Twitter, and wrote, "BREAKING: #Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales SOLD 7 lac tickets & CROSSES ₹20 cr gross mark across all theatres in India. National Multiplexes alone sells 3 lac plus tickets for the opening day.(sic)"

Sharing the division of the tickets, he wrote, "National Multiplexes: PVR - 1,51,278 INOX - 1,06,297 CINEPOLIS - 52,615 Total SOLD Tickets - 3,10,190 Gross - ₹ 11.98 cr. City Wide All Theatres: Delhi Ncr - 54,238 - ₹ 2.57 cr, Mumbai - 50,701 - ₹ 2.08 cr, Bengaluru - 48,184 - ₹ 1.84 cr, Hyderabad - 68,407 - ₹ 1.66 cr, Kolkata - 45,977- ₹ 1.46 cr, Chennai - 60,415- ₹ 1.06 cr. India Wide All Theatres SOLD Tickets -7,27,200 Gross - ₹ 20.06 cr [Excluding Blocked Seats].(sic)"

"There’s more to enjoy in the film too," Khan wrote in X, in his latest appeal to his fan base.

Helmed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in the movie. The movie is available in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch- Shah Rukh Khan Fans Wait In Long Queue At 2 Am To Buy Jawan Tickets