Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7. The film, directed by Atlee, is expected to have a tremendous opening, as seen by the advance ticketing for its first day. After tickets went on sale, Jawan sold 4,26,171 tickets worth Rs 13.17 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has begun across India, with the action flick already promising a massive opening on Thursday. The trailer of the film, which was released on September 1, only added to the excitement. The over two-minute trailer, along with the Dubai event and the pre-release event in Chennai, created an unending hype around the film.

On Friday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X and stated that Shah Rukh is about to make history with Jawan, one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year. Similarly, trade expert Girish Johar wrote: "A massive trend alert already.. #Jawan advance ticket sales (with Day 1 yet to close) will be a RECORD SETTER ADVANCE… already #Pathaan is being overtaken as we write this. Around 1.75L tkts in National Chains & 3L all over is being eyed !!”

Along similar lines, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Jawan advance booking status: Flying start at national chains! Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains… Update: Friday, 11.45 am. PVR + INOX: 32,750 and Cinepolis: 8,750. Total: 41,500 tickets sold."

For the unversed, Pathaan had sold a record number of over 10 lakh tickets in India for first day, minting around Rs 32 crore form pre sales. On the contrary, Gadar 2 sold over 7 lakh tickets for first day shows. It made a whopping Rs 17.60 crore with only advance booking.

Fans have been rushing to apps and reserving tickets around the country. Almost all of the shows in Chennai, Hyderabad, and other cities are sold out on the first day, which can be hugely attributed to the massive pre-release event held in Chennai.

The buzz around Jawan is so intense that Shah Rukh Khan's fan club, SRK Universe, has scheduled fan events for this action-packed entertainer in over 300 places throughout India, a record for any Hindi cinema actor. The film bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment apart from the King Khan, features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

