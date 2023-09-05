JAWAN ADVANCE BOOKING OVER 7 LAKH TICKETS SOLD SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER MINTS OVER RS 21 CRORE

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was on a self-imposed acting break of four years, is now seemingly compensating for his absence from the big screens with back-to-back two releases in a year. After beginning the year with a blockbuster hit in Pathaan, the actor is now gearing up for the release of his Jawan which arrives in theaters on September 7. The makers commenced advance booking in India a week prior to Jawan's release and buzz in the trade hints that King Khan is all set to deliver another gigantic hit with the Atlee directorial.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, over seven lakh tickets are sold for Jawan and the film has minted a remarkable Rs 21.14 crore gross in India. Breaking down the numbers, Jawan has managed to sell 6,75,735 tickets in the Hindi 2D market, with an additional 13,268 tickets sold for IMAX screenings.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan compared Jawan to the top 10 films that previously achieved significant advance booking numbers in national multiplexes. While it may not have surpassed the pinnacle set by films like Baahubali 2, Jawan has still made an impressive mark by selling 2,72,732 tickets for its first day which echoes the strong buzz around the film.

The superstar, who enjoys a loyal fanbase in India and beyond, acknowledged the record-breaking advance ticket sales and expressed his delight during his recent #AskSRK session with fans. King Khan conveyed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from fans for their unconditional love and tremendous support.

Meanwhile, ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visited Tirupati temple along with his daughter Suhana Khan. The superstar was also accompanied by his Jawan co-star Nayanthara as he offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara today morning. Last week, the actor paid obeisance at Vaishno Devi.

