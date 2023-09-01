Hyderabad: Jawan starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is due to hit theatres shortly. Prior to its release, SRK travelled to Dubai to promote Jawan alongside director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer for his much-anticipated action film was shown at the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, adding to the fan frenzy surrounding the film.

Taking to Twitter, the production banner wrote: "The atmosphere at Reel Cinemas in Dubai was every bit electrifying! 💥 Advance bookings now open, book your tickets. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

While projections for the opening day are already being circulated in the industry, the picture has the potential to outperform them all on the day of its release. The tickets, which costs up to 2.4K, are flying off the shelves, thanks to the unending anticipation surrounding the film, which comes eight months after Shah Rukh's smash Pathaan. Jawan's goal would be to outperform Pathaan in terms of overall pre-booking, with 1.17 lakh tickets sold on the first day of sales.

Jawan screen count- 6000 screens in India

Budget- Rs 300 crore

Run time- 2 hours 45 minutes

Certification- U/A



According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which is set to hit theatres in less than seven days, has already earned Rs 4.26 crore in advance bookings. As soon as pre-booking began in India, the film sold a record 118280 tickets. The excitement is at an all-time high, and Jawan appears to be on its way to doing something that no one could have predicted based on the first initial buzz around the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS: EXTRAORDINARY TRENDS! NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Fri, 2.45 pm ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 66,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 13,500 ⭐️ Total: 79,500 tickets sold #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone"

As if Shah Rukh's fan base was not evident in the Dubai event that a dedicated fan page plans to host multiple shows, which will cater to 85000 fans of the superstar. In a record-breaking attempt, FDFS in over 300 cities have been mulled to celebrate the release of Jawan. The film made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore is all set to show down on 6000 screens across the country.

The film has collected about 2 crore in advance bookings across 450 sites in the United States. According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the total number of tickets sold was 13750.

Also read: Jawan trailer reaction: Netizens convinced SRK's 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar' has Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede reference