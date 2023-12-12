Hyderabad: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar recently commended megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, hailing him as the most promising newbie in the Bollywood since the late actor Rishi Kapoor, who captivated audiences over fifty years ago.

Javed Akhtar, who wrote scripts for several Amitabh Bachchan starrer movies, emphasized that Agastya presents a refreshingly innocent and captivating persona compared to the prevailing trend of "macho and toxic" heroes. Agastya stepped into the limelight with his debut performance in The Archies, a film directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar highlighted how The Archies, which premiered on Netflix last Thursday, appeals to a wide range of audiences, spanning from the tender age of seven to the age of seventy. Reflecting on an impactful incident from the movie's premiere, Javed shared a story during an interview with media company Rediff.

He recounted the presence of an old woman at the event, whose eyes welled up with tears. The movie evoked nostalgia, reminding her of the days of her youth when she avidly followed the adventures of the Archie comics.

Conveying that the general audience is naturally intrigued by the children of Bollywood legends, Javed reminisced about the moment he informed Agastya Nanda's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, of her son's destined stardom.

Drawing a parallel to the iconic Rishi Kapoor in the film Bobby, Javed Akhtar stated that Agastya possesses the ability to enchant both young individuals, particularly girls, and the broader audience. He confidently relayed his words to Agastya's mother, saying, "Your son is going to be a star."

In a departure from the archetypal toxic and macho heroes, Agastya embodies a sincere and pure-hearted hero, unmatched since Rishi Kapoor's portrayal in Bobby. Agastya's allure is expected to resonate with audiences, particularly youths.